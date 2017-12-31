- Advertisement -

Taraba State Police command on Sunday morning confirmed the kidnapping of Hon. Hosea Ibi, a member of the Taraba State House of Assembly representing Takum I constituency.

Commissioner of Police, Taraba State, Mr. Dave Akinremi, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview in Jalingo, said three men riding on a motorcycle accosted the lawmaker late last night and took him to an unknown location.

“We got information last night that three men riding on a motorcycle accosted somebody whom we later confirmed to be the lawmaker representing Takum I, Hon. Hosea Ibi, forced him to climb the bike with them and took him away.

“I quickly mobilised my men who are currently on the manhunt to close in on the kidnappers. The kidnappers have not yet established contact with anybody, but we are trailing them using our intelligence and we will surely rescue the lawmaker,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr. Rimansikpe Tsokwa, said that the three men broke into the house of the lawmaker at about 10:27 pm and collected all the mobile phones from the occupants of the house before taking their target away.

“We are really shocked by this development and I want to plead with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safe rescue of Hon. Hosea Ibi. Thank God the Governor is in town, he should support the security agencies in rescuing the lawmaker,” he said.

Takum, where the incident happened, is the hometown of Rtd. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma and Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba who is currently in the town on a Christmas break.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Bala Dan Abu, who also confirmed the incident, however, said the incident occurred late in the night and that he needed to consult his principal before reacting to the incident.