- Advertisement -

Most Reverend Professor Daddy Hezekiah, founder of Living Christ Mission and Proprietor of Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State, has accused the United Nations of anti-Christianity stance.

The cleric noted that the body’s current opposition to the declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital by United States President Donald Trump leaves much to be desired.

He urged all Christians in the world to continue to pray for Donald Trump not to relent on the declaration.

Most Reverend Professor Hezekiah made these assertions while preaching during the celebration of his golden jubilee in the Lord held at his church headquarters, Owelebo, Onitsha.

Professor Hezekiah said it baffles him the way the world body reacts quickly to issues concerning Muslims and foot drags when it concerns Christians, urging UN to allow Israel have Jerusalem as its capital as is written in the Bible.

He appealed to states and the Federal Government to rise up quickly and alleviate the harsh condition of the masses.

While acknowledging President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption, the cleric said that there is the need for the fight to be all-inclusive and ensure that there is no sacred cow.

He called on state governments to embark on the revival of ailing industries in order to create jobs for the youths and reduce youth restiveness, unemployment, violence, cultism, crimes, etc.