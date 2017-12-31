- Advertisement -

The National Agency on Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) yesterday, in Benin City, Edo State, commenced the empowerment of about 30 trafficked victims in five endemic states.

Other states to benefit from the collaboration include Kano, Kaduna, Anambra and Ogun. Thirty victims selected in Edo State were trained in clusters and then empowered.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yinka Lawal of PRAWA said: “We noticed from NAPTIP report that the problem is getting worse and five states were flagged. The five states are Kano, Kaduna, Edo, Anambra and Ogun. In Kaduna, the report showed the number trafficked in 2012 to be four victims. In 2013, it increased to 114. In Kano, we had 42 for 2012. In 2013, it increased to 148. So, those were the flash points. And we think we need to do something about it.”

On his part, the Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nduka Nwanwenne, said NAPTIP would continue to partner with organisations and individuals ready to help.

One of the beneficiaries, Maxwell Abimbola, a hair stylist, lauded the initiative.

“We have been empowered. I hope to expand my business and make it grow even beyond Edo State. Trafficking or travelling abroad illegally is too risky and I will not advise anybody to do it, as the risk is not worth it. I will not advise anybody to travel without proper documents. I have witnessed it and I know how it is,” she said.