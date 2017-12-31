- Advertisement -

Diocesan Bishop of Lagos and Dean Emeritus, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend (Dr) Ephraim Adebola Ademowo, has expressed optimism that 2018 would be a year of new beginning, in which good shall triumph over evil.

In his New Year message, Archbishop Ademowo, who tasked government at various levels to work towards developing the country, by focusing on ensuring lasting security and fighting corruption, called on leaders to demonstrate their love for the nation by way of example.

“I have no iota of doubt in the Divine abilities of God to stem the tide of all evils ravaging our land. Though the political atmosphere may be tense, cloudy and chaotic, people may be living in despair, insecurity and myriad of economic problems confronting us as a nation, our God is a specialist in putting things in order and put things in perfect control.

“I foresee a new beginning like Prophet Isaiah did, a time of final triumph and peace, a time when good shall triumph over evil. I see a time when the seemingly consumed people of Nigeria shall be freed and liberated. There shall come a time of complete restoration of peace and beautiful things the enemies have stolen from our nation,” he stated.

In his advice on what government should focus on in 2018, he was particular on insecurity and corruption.

While calling on attention on border communities to stem insecurity, he called for an urgent address of the influx of firearms, stating that “The proliferation of firearms has remained a threat to the security of lives as well as a major global challenge for law enforcement agencies. Reports emanating from the United Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa (UNREC) disclosed that over 500 million of small arms and light weapons are currently circulating in West Africa with over 350 million (70%) domiciled in Nigeria. This has made it imperative to amend the ineffectual firearms law in existence in the phase of the modern, sophisticated trend in weapons trafficking and outbreak of violence.”

Lamenting the level of poverty in the country, he called on the “government and the economic planning/co-ordinating group” to “work hard and come out with concrete solution to avert the painful effects and hardship austerity created by the high exchange rate and high inflation might have on Nigerian people.

“Let all of us serve our dear nation with all sincerity, with those gifts that God has given to us and put our nation first. Let our leaders show or demonstrate their love for this nation by way of example.”

He urged citizens to continue to pray for the country so that “the forces of darkness will not be able to destroy our peace, unity and our growing democracy,” and wished all Nigerians fruitful, prosperous and peaceful 2018.