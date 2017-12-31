- Advertisement -

Wife of late leader of the All Progressives Congress in Delta State, Mrs. Anna Okpozo, said people should stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of her late husband, Senator Francis Okpozo, in the recent board appointment saying no body is above mistake.

Though she expressed her surprise when she saw the name adding however that the President would not be “everywhere to know everything”.

However, the wife said that her late husband, as one of the founders of the All Progressives Congress, was a close friend of the President and stood by him, along with a national leader of the party, during the APC presidential primary and presidential election.

According to her, “During the President’s inauguration, my husband was there. When he fell sick and eventually died, we did not hear anything, though the President too was fighting for his life. As the head, he (Buhari) sent a condolence message.

“So, this appointment is giving me some thoughts on whether it was not the President that sent the condolence message. If he was the one that sent the message and was aware that his (late Okpozo) name was on the list, he (Buhari) would have corrected it.”

The widower added, “I am not picking any offence at all because as a President, he cannot know everything about everybody in the whole country. Maybe he had delegated the thing (selection) to some people to do and they did not consult but just published it (list).

“My husband died on December 26, 2016. So, I cannot cry over split milk. He is gone; the living can forge ahead. But I commend him for remembering my son.”