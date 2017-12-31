- Advertisement -

Primate Babatunde Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned Nigerians to pray against political assassinations, kidnappings, cyber crimes, and crises by Fulani herdsmen.

Speaking during his 2018 Warnings to the Nations, he said: “We are still going to have external debt crisis. The government is still going to borrow. Some banks are going to be in problem. This will affect our economy. Some bank MDs will also have problems. We should pray against fire outbreak and armed robbery attacks in some banks.

“Money looted by Abacha and others will be returned. But what government will want to use it for will not help the economy. The government should think deeply and consult widely before disbursing the money, or they will still run into financial crisis.”

He warned Nigeria not to pursue a World Bank loan, adding: “The N1bn put aside for fighting Boko Haram won’t put an end to it. Terrorism has come to stay in Nigeria, until government does the right thing.”