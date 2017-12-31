- Advertisement -

The Federal Government, yesterday, enlisted the services of Med-View Airlines in its plan to repatriate 5,037 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

An agreement to that effect was signed at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) headquarters in Abuja, with officials of Med-View and NEMA strategising on the operations set to begin in January 2018.

Meanwhile, another batch of 134 Nigerians arrived from Libya late Friday, courtesy of assistance from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU).

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari recently constituted a 17-man committee to aid the evacuation of 5,037 Nigerians from the war-torn North African country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, heads the 17-man team. Med-View’s Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Isiaq Na’Allah, shortly after signing the partnership agreement, commended the decision to enlist local carriers in the plan.

It was learnt that given the huge number involved, the services of another Nigerian carrier would be enlisted to complement Med-View’s capacity.

As part of the arrival plans, the Federal Government has established a reception centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to be managed by the zonal coordinator of NEMA, to receive the returnees.

The government, it was learnt, is also to hold talks with some state governors on reintegration programmes for their indigenes. A large fraction of the Libyan returnees are from Edo and Delta States.

The 134 Libyan returnees arrived aboard BURAQ Airlines Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG. Among the voluntary returnees are 10 adult females, 123 adult males, one infant and a medical case.

IOM and EU have repatriated no fewer than 6,000 this year alone.