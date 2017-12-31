- Advertisement -

Kano State Head of Civil Service, Mohammad Auwal Na’iya, yesterday, attributed the delay in the payment of December salaries to technical challenges, debunking the insinuation that the government is bankrupt.

He also blamed some workers for inconsistencies between their account and Bank Verification Numbers.

Na’iya’s reaction followed agitation by some workers who are yet to receive the month’s salary.

Besides those lamenting the delay, some workers were underpaid.

Addressing journalists, Na’iya, who admitted the complication in the payment system, said the situation was unintended, promising it would be resolved.