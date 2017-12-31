- Advertisement -

Following the communal clash that occurred in Bwari community, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Christmas Day, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has handed out relief items to people displaced by the conflict.

At the ceremony, yesterday, the head of Abuja operations office, Mr. Bitrus Samuel, said the items were being donated to affected persons taking refuge at the military camp because of fear of renewed attack.

He explained that the items are strictly for the displaced, and that NEMA and FCT emergency management agency are undertaking a detailed assessment of traders, whose shops were set ablaze during the crisis.

He said though the government cannot compensate them for lost properties, it would complement the Area Council by providing relief.

Items distributed included rice, beans, maize, noodles, milk, palm oil, vegetable oil, sugar and salt. Non-food items include blankets, mosquito nets, mats, detergent and soap.