Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Rev. Jude Arogundade, has decried the rate of robbery among youths in the country.

The cleric spoke during the 50th wedding anniversary of Sir (Col.) and Lady Kunle and Caroline Falayi held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Akure.

He lamented that youths had derailed and taken to vices detrimental to their future.

“Our youths don’t want to work again; truth is lacking, robbery is now fashionable. No more value”, Arogundade added. He advised youths to retrace their steps to secure their future.

The bishop said the couple had exhibited that there is still hope for marriage by showing good examples in the world where divorce is the order of the day.

Sir Falayi urged churches to give urgent attention to the alarming rate of divorce in the society through regular counselling of couples,

He noted that limiting counselling to courtship had contributed to increased divorce cases.

Speaking on his marriage, he said, “The secret of my stable marital life is that I have been pursing peace and that’s why I have decided to marry one wife”.