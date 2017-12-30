- Advertisement -

The Osun State Government has resolved to pay the December 2017 salary in full to its striking workers.

The strike action was declared on Wednesday 27th, December 2017.

It is gathered that a new pact has been signed by the labour leaders and government representatives led by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

The resolution was at a meeting held on Saturday over issues relating to payment of salary in the state.

Part of the agreement, it was gathered, was that government should pay salary in, full subject to provision of enough fund to meet the wage bill put at N3.6b.

“The government has agreed in principle to promote all workers that are due for it but without promotion entitlements,” a source in the meeting said.

As at the time of filling this report, the labour and government were signing the agreements reached and details of the pact will be made public very soon.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Jacob Babatunde, TUC Chairman, Akinwale and Comrade Bayo Adejumo signed the agreement on behalf of labour while Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, State Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice signed on behalf of government.