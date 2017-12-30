- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the federal government has unveiled new strategies to bring back the remaining Chibok girls still with their captors in Sambisa forest.

Though details of the plans were not unveiled, the President who used to send emissaries to the Christians in Chibok community every Christmas to wipe their tears assured them that he was with them in spirit.

The President who spoke through the Senator representing Borno south, Ali Ndume, said that his heart is still with the remaining 113 abducted Chibok former school girls and their families said everything will be done for the ladies to come home.

While addressing the communities in Chibok town, he noted that the scenario surrounding the abduction of the girls was regrettable, stressing that he is not comfortable with unfolding events in the northeast.

Senator Ndume said the President urged parents of the affected girls and the entire Chibok community to exercise patience and remain calm as all possible measures were being put in place to turn their agony into jubilation.

“I’m here to visit my constituency to convey the message from President Muhammadu Buhari, who sent me to tell you of his administration’s determination to end the insurgency threatening peaceful co-existence.

“There were some lapses in the first phase of negotiation that led to the release of the other girls but we are committed to ensuring the release of the remaining girls still in captivity,” he declared.

“The president equally directed me to tell you that he had wished to visit Chibok and see things for himself, but because of his tight scheduled, he is unable to do so. But he has assured that he is always with you, he feels your pains and cries over the inability to secure the release of your daughters,” he further added.

According to Senator Ndume, President Buhari also implored the community to engage in massive commercial agriculture to boost their sources of income.

In an interview with newsmen, Chairman of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents’ Movement for Rescue, Malam Yakubu Nkeki, expressed delight over the renewed assurance of the president to secure the freedom of the remaining kidnapped girls.

He assured them of the support and cooperation of the parents of the abducted girls and the entire community in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations to bring peace.