- Advertisement -

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has vowed to mobilise other progressives in the country to resist any attempt to further increase the pump price of petrol by the Federal government.

ASUU President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, said on Saturday that it would be uncanny for the government to contemplate hiking the fuel price when Nigerians are suffering unbearably.

He was reacting to speculations in some quarters that government might increase the price of petrol from the current N145 per litre to about N170 because of landing cost of importation.

The Federal government has yet to make any public overture about possible increase in petrol price, but analysts have attributed the persisting fuel scarcity across the country to clandestine plan by the government to hike the price of fuel.

ASUU, however, said government has no justification to further increase the price of fuel, insisting that Nigerians were already being overtaxed.

Prof. Ogunyemi, said it was unfortunate that Nigeria is the only member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that is importing petroleum products into her country.

He said: “What is happening with refineries that government promised to revive and build new ones. There is no justification for importing fuel into the country.

“We will join other progressives in the country to resist further increase of fuel price. Nigerians are already being overtaxed. Any further increase of price of petrol would impoverished Nigerians,” he said.

He also condemned the lingering fuel scarcity that has inflicted pains on the citizens at a time they were supposed to enjoy their holidays and visit their loved ones.