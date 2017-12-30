- Advertisement -

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Saturday solicited the support of communities in sustaining the infrastructural development of schools in Nigeria.

Mustapha made the call at the second Annual General Meeting of Hong Old Students Association, held at Government Secondary School Hong in Adamawa State.

The SGF, who is also a member of the association, said the schools had inspired as well as moulded the characters of all great men in all their social endeavours.

He urged old students who had succeeded in their social endeavours to contribute to both the growth and the sustainability of academic and infrastructural development of schools.

According to him, government cannot do it all alone.

He called on the HOSA to assist in the restoration of the past glory in the school for posterity.

Earlier, Dr. Louis Mandama, the Head of Service of Adamawa State, commended Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State for choosing the school as one of the first schools to benefit from the “state of emergency” programme in education.

Mandama, who is also the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the HOSA, said Bindow had renovated hostels, classrooms, perimeter fencing, supply of books, provision of matresses and seats.

He announced that some members of the association had contributed over N4 billion for the renovation of the school’s hall.

He said the renovation was valued to have cost N7 billion, adding that only few members had responded to the dues placed on members.

He called on all members to respond fast to enable the association to carry out the renovation project.

While congratulating the new SGF, Mandama called on the members to pray for him to succeed.

In his remark, Andrew Yamtashara, the Principal of the school, commended the state government for the renovation of some facilities within the school.

Yamtashara, however, called on the state government to employ more security guards for the protection of the school.