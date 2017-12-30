- Advertisement -

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended the African Union (AU) Human Rights Commission for their prompt acknowledgement of the petition submitted to them by IPOB team of lawyers.

In a statement signed by Emma Powerful for the separatist group, IPOB said the petition became necessary as it is evident that they had to explore other legal remedies outside Nigeria given that ‘due process of law is virtually non-existent in the country under the current Buhari administration’.

The statement reads in part: “Against the backdrop of well documented incidents of human rights abuses by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives, it has become necessary to escalate the matter to the African Union level given that both ECOWAS and Nigerian courts are terrified to rule against the Buhari regime in any matter concerning Biafra.

“We hope and pray that the African Union Court on Human Rights will prove to be the opposite of ECOWAS and Nigerian courts where the presidency determines every legal outcome or which judgement to obey or ignore.”

IPOB allege that the Nigerian Government through the Attorney General of the Federation including those in the judiciary have been using delay tactics to frustrate every case involving IPOB since the invasion and alleged abduction of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at his compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia, Abia State.

In a letter of acknowledgement from the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, signed by Dr. Mary Maboreke, the Secretary to the Commission and addressed to the lead counsel of IPOB, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, the commission noted that it was in receipt of the petition by IPOB against the Federal Government of Nigeria dated December 5, 2017 and received by the Secretariat of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, on December 14, 2017.

The letter noted that the complaint by IPOB is presently being processed for consideration by the commission.