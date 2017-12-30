- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Army, on Friday, December 29, commenced its online registration for the 77 Regular Recruit Intake for both Trades and Non Tradesmen and women into the service.n

The registration will end on Friday, February 9, 2018.

A statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, says the exercise which is aimed at selecting able bodied Nigerians will take place in all states across the nation.

Interested applicants must be Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 22 for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must be between 22 to 26 years by March 1, 2018.

Applicants are to visit the Nigerian Army official website http://recruitment.army.mil.ng to apply online. Please all are to note that application is free.

For more details, applicants are to contact 08038575725 or 08037234828.