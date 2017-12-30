- Advertisement -

President General of Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the new year to remedy all the shortcomings of his administration by running an inclusive government.

Nwodo said that the President should embark on a deliberate policy to bring all Nigerians together as one great political family.

The Ohanaeze leader, in his new year message, noted that the state of the nation could be better than it is, adding that it is the responsibility of the President to put things aright.

Nwodo said that while it is not arguable that democracy remains the best form of government for the country, there is ample room for improvement and the new year provides an opportunity for the ruling party, APC.

The Ohanaeze said that the clamour for the restructuring of the current political structure should be given due attention in the new year as it remains the best option for a lasting stability of the country.

He also noted that the hardship Nigerians are going through especially in fuel scarcity are avoidable if only square pegs were put in a square hole to man critical sectors.

“The persisting cases of fuel scarcity even after such high hike from N87 per liter to N145 makes it imperative that the problem of the country requires fundamental solution like restructuring of the system.”

“Let us use the new year to address critical issues with a view to finding lasting solutions to them rather than the current surface scratching of the problems”

“If we must tell ourselves the plain truth, this country is not working as it is and we just have to face the challenge squarely by moving for restructuring.”

Nwodo urged Nigerians to try and appreciate the enormous contributions of Ndigbo in the socio political and economic development of the country.

The Ohanaeze leader enjoined all Nigerians particularly Ndigbo to show more accommodation to each other and embrace peaceful and harmonious living.