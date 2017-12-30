- Advertisement -

The Anglican Bishop of Awka diocese, Anambra State, Most Rev Alexander Ibezim, on Saturday asked Nigerians to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari over the travails of the country.

The Bishop, who at a press conference in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said the trouble with Nigeria was beyond one single individual.

“But what we see is that all of us will intend to blame one single individual for the country’s woes.

“This is wrong. I tell you if individuals, families, Christians, Moslems, and so on should do their bits well, governance will be easy; governance will be simple,” the bishop stated.

He called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Buhari to lead Nigeria aright.

The bishop called for concerted efforts in repositioning the country.

He described youth unemployment in the country as a “cancerous concern”, stressing that something must be done urgently to save the present generation of Nigerian youths from being a wasted crop of individuals.

He noted that the growing agitations in the country was a product of economic difficulties, adding that the Federal Government should conduct a research to find out why Nigerians that were hitherto living peacefully together had suddenly turned against themselves.

He said,”We were living together with cattle herders, but today it’s no longer so. The Federal Government should commission professionals to conduct a research to know what are the causes of this disunity.”

But the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra in a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, in Awka said Buhari should be blamed for the woes of the country.

The group lambasted the Buhari-led APC Federal Government for its insensitivity to Nigerians.

It said Buhari lacked the finesse that would sustain the social stability, infrastructural development and health care of the citizenry.