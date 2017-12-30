- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Herman Hembe, a sacked lawmaker, as the board chairman of the Michael Imoudo National Institute for Labour Studies (MINLS).

The Benue lawmaker was one of the 209 chairmen appointed to fill board positions.

Hembe was on June 23 sacked by the Supreme Court of Nigeria as led by Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The lawmaker representing Vandeikya/Konshisha was removed on the basis that he did not win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent the constituency at the national assembly.

The five-man panel of judges led by Onnoghen had declared Dorathy Mato as the winner of the primary election of the APC.

Hembe was ordered to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days and pay N700,000 to Mato, while APC was also mandated to pay Mato and the court N300,000 each.

In an affidavit, Hembe pleaded with the apex court to set aside the order to repay all the salaries he received in office, on the grounds that he had spent all the monies and did not save.

“I have tried very hard to raise a loan to enable me comply with the above order of the honourable court, but have not yet succeeded,” read the affidavit.