Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has commiserated with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) on the death of Mr Mark Agbo, a sports presenter and commentator.

This condolence is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase, on Saturday in Makurdi.

Ortom described the death of Agbo as a painful loss not only to his family and Radio Nigeria-Harvest FM Makurdi, but also to the entire state, which he had served selflessly.

“Mark contributed immensely to sports development in the state through his apt and accurate news reports.

“He engaged in grassroots sports reportage and in this way, he encouraged many youths to embrace sports and shun social vices,” the statement read.

Ortom advised the Agbo family to take solace in the fact that their son lived an exemplary life among his contemporaries.

The governor prayed God to grant the departed soul eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Agbo was a one time spokesman of the Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

Until his demise, he was the Vice Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Benue chapter.

Agbo was involved in a fatal motor accident on Dec. 20 after the close of work along Makurdi Apir road.

However, Agbo died on Dec. 22, two days after the accident, following the excruciating pains on his legs.

He would be buried on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Akpakpa Okpo, Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi.