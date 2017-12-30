- Advertisement -

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has reiterated his call on leaders of the country, across board to deliberately unite the country, saying that the nation is too divided along ethnic and religious lines.

The Governor, who made the call in his New Year message to the people of the state, believed that 2018 would provide a rare opportunity to put the country on the path of mutual co-existence and stability.

The Governor also urged the people to support the leadership and remain steadfast in God and pray for peace and stability of Nigeria, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Agbo, said on Saturday.

He said it is when the leadership delivers selfless services backed with the fervent prayers of the citizenry that the country would attain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

He enjoined them to be hopeful of better things to come in 2018 as his administration was working very hard to finish strong and consolidate on its legacy achievements. Governor Dickson made the call in his New Year message to the people of the State.

The Governor congratulated Nigerians and Bayelsans in particular over what he referred to as ‘triumphant entry’ into 2018.

He urged Bayelsans to be appreciative to God for the gift of life, describing the year as a significant one for the state and country in general.

He said, “For all of us, who are privileged to be alive by the grace of God, we are celebrating our triumphant entry into 2018. On behalf of the Government and good people of this great state, I congratulate you all for this great honour God has given to us.

“And, that is why, anytime I have an opportunity to talk to people, I say that those of us, who are alive and have the privilege to serve.

“We should not forget that we are here to serve the people for the sake of humanity and for God, ‘for he serveth God well, he who serveth man well. 2018 provides an opportunity for the political leadership to unite the peoples of this country to stem the tide of the ethno-religious division in the country.”

He, therefore, called on Bayelsans to remain united and guard against agents of destabilisation, whose desire was to foment crisis to truncate the prevailing peace and development of the state.