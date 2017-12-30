- Advertisement -

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was crowned with the traditional title ‘Ada Emeabiam II’ of Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government of Imo State by His Royal Majesty, Eze Eunan Eke, Ohazurume 1 of Umuokpo autonomous community, Emeabiam. This honour is coming on the heels of her numerous contributions to the development of Emeabiam community.

Top among the dignitaries that graced the occasion was the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Imo State, ably represented by the SSG, Sir George Eche, the deputy of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, and the Secretary to the State Government, Otunba Ifedayo Abegunde among others.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Akeredolu who thanked the people for considering her worthy of the title promised to do her best to better the lives of the people in the community just as she affirmed her readiness to work and surpass the legacies left behind by Mrs. Angela Abana, the first to be titled ‘Ada Emeabiam’

Mrs. Akeredolu also used the opportunity to express her readiness to continue to give back and empower her people. “I intend to use this position as an avenue to campaign for the betterment of our people. I intend to set up a foundation made up of well meaning sons and daughters of Emeabiam with the sole aim of identifying the problems and constructively dealing with them”, she stressed.

While also appreciating HRH, Eze Eunan Eke, Ohazurume 1 of Umuokpo for the honour done her, Mrs. Akeredolu expressed the notion that it is going to be a new dawn thus calling for supports from all and sundry.

In his remark, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Akeredolu congratulated his wife stressing that it was a honour well deserved.

According to him, it was not a surprise that she was honoured with the traditional chieftaincy title as her love for her community cannot be quantified and the love of her people is very dear to her heart.

Arakurin Akeredolu further assured the people of the community that the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, will fix the road leading to the village.

Earlier in his remark, Eze of Emeabiam described Arabinrin Akeredolu as a woman who has been working for the development of the community for a very long time noting that it was indeed a honour well deserved.

He also used the opportunity to call on his people to continue to support the newly crown ‘Ada Emeabiam II’ so that she can be able to achieve her goals for the community.