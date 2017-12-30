- Advertisement -

Relatives of detained former National Security Adviser (NSA) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), have finally broken their silence over his prolonged incarceration and called for his release.

The relatives, under the aegis of Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association, made the call at a press conference in Sokoto to mark his two years in detention.

According to the speech read by the Secretary General of the association, Kabir T. Auwal: “Members of his family have deliberately remained silence on his ordeals and persecution, hoping that in a democratic government, the rule of law would be adhered to.”

They lamented that despite being granted bail by four federal courts, coupled with the order by the ECOWAS court for his immediate release and payment of N15 million compensation, he had remained in detention for the past two years without any court order or warrant.

They recalled that Dasuki had served the country meritoriously and with the best of intentions and so did not deserve what he was currently passing.

While citing the examples of many others who had been differently treated, despite having similar issues like him, they called on the federal government to release him on bail, in compliance with the rulings of the courts, while he continues with the cases in open court, rather than in secret or media trial.