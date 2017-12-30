- Advertisement -

A group, the Posterity Initiative for Fairness and Justice, has enjoined the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to be non-partisan in its fight against corruption in the country in order to enjoy the support of majority of Nigerians.

President of the organization, Mr. Abba Adaudu, who spoke in Makurdi said the call became necessary following recent developments between Senator David Mark and the anti graft agency which smacked of a witch-hunt or vendetta.

He said, “we have been following keenly recent developments between the EFCC and the Federal Government on one hand and the former Senate President David Mark on the other hand over the allegations of “illegal purchase of his official residence in 2011.”

“As a group that strongly believes in fairness and justice to all citizens of Nigeria irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations, we advocate that whoever is corrupt in Nigeria deserves to be treated accordingly.

“However, Nigeria’s greatest undoing will be to force corruption charges on any individual because of his or her political ambition.

“Like millions of other Nigerians, we wonder why the purchase of a property occupied by an office holder in 2011 through an approval by the former President and ratified by the Federal Executive Council is now being scratched to find fault with the buyer.”

The group reminded the anti graft agency of several pending cases against top officials of the present government including the white paper on the probe of the last administration in Rivers State that should be accorded attention rather than chasing shadows.