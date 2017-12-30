- Advertisement -

Brother to the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, Elder Harry Saro-Wiwa, has described the Nigerian government as very wicked.

The brother to the late Ogoni hero lamented the corruption and insincerity in the leadership of the country. He said it was corruption and wickedness that has made the government to continue to handle the Ogoni issue with levity.

Saro-Wiwa stated this yesterday when he led the Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates to the graveside of Ken. He said, “Nigeria government is very corrupt, that is why despite the death of Ken with other Ogoni sons, Ogoniland is still polluted, they are still playing politics with Ogoni issues but until Ogoni issues are addressed, Nigeria will not have peace.”

Saro-Wiwa further stated that the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), no longer represents the voice of the people, regretting that the body has been influenced.

Similarly, the National Cordinator of Ken-Saro Wiwa Associates, Gani Toba, said, it is unfortunate that the government is still playing politics with the UNEP report. Toba therefore, called on President Buhari not to renew the license of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in operating the OML 11.

He also urged the government to clear the image of Ken Saro-Wiwa and give him a national award whilst calling for the sack of Ibe Kachukwu, who according to him is collaborating with Shell and security agencies to pave way for RoboMicheal Limited to enter Ogoni through the back door.