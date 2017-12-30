- Advertisement -

The Youth Wing of Christians Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has expressed disappointment with Christian political office holders in the country over their continuous silence on mass killings of Christians across the country by in what it described as “organised operations by Fulani herdsmen”.

In a two-page communique issued yesterday in Yola after a six-hour emergency meeting of the northeast officials of the group, National President of YOWICAN, David Kadzai, reminded Christian political office holders that they occupy these offices not on their personal merits, but because of the religion they practice.

He stated that even when the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, openly stated that the killer herdsmen are foreigners, the speaker, the Vice President and others did not direct the security agents concerned to fish them out.

“The police only arrest suspects when farmers attack herdsmen in a reprisal attack, but when Fulani herdsmen kill hundreds of Christians, the police suddenly cannot get suspects.”

He warned that if the federal government continues to give support to Fulani herdsmen by not taking the needed action to cage their blood thirst, the country may be moving towards anarchy in the nearest future.