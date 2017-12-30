- Advertisement -

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said with continuous peace, which translates to improved revenue, the fortunes of Deltans will witness a boom in the coming years.

The governor who spoke yesterday at a thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel, Asaba, stated that God has positioned the state to witness tremendous developmental projects.

He emphasized that at all times, he will tell the people the truth, disclosing that when the situation was bad to the extent that it was difficult to pay salaries, he told the people that the state had no money which led to the popular saying, ‘ego aria’, but observed that through the grace of God, the state has gone beyond that stage and is positioned to attain greater heights.

Okowa paid glowing tribute to his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, saying he was chosen by God to work with him to transform Delta State.

He also thanked everyone for the roles they played for peace to return to the state and urged them to continue to keep the peace.