The Edo State Government and the Atarlor Crack Team, a social media group, have called for stronger collaboration among relevant stakeholders to create a conducive environment to engage young Nigerians in productive ventures and discourage them from embarking on dangerous trips through the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who spoke at the maiden edition of the Atarlor Crack Team’s Dinner and Award Night, in Benin City, said, “there is urgent need for individuals, religious organisations and civil rights groups to support government in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, Obaseki added that everyone must join hands with governments to condemn illegal migration and human trafficking, which subject migrants to horrible ordeals, which include, but not limited to slavery, prostitution, and organ harvesting.

He said the state government acknowledges the rights of everyone to travel, adding, “youths should channel their energies to acquire skills. There are skills acquisition centres set up across the state by this administration. They can easily access these centres and get trained. This administration is set to prepare youths to engage in gainful ventures.”

The governor, who was decorated as ‘the Most Innovative and Investment-friendly Governor in Nigeria,’ by the Atarlor Crack Team Group, commended the group for its consistent effort in promoting good governance.

The Leader, Atarlor Crack Team, Mr. Albert Obazee, said the dinner was organised as part of efforts to intensify the campaign against human trafficking, illegal migration, crimes, kidnapping and corruption in the state.

Obazee added that the group was established in 2015 with an objective to promote good governance and a better Edo State through active engagement of youths for social and economic development.

He stressed the need for youths in Edo State to embrace the initiative of the Governor Obaseki-led administration to equip them with technical skills to enable them become gainfully engaged in productive activities.