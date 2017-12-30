- Advertisement -

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim, to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal.

In a statement made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Boss Mustapha had equally approved the promotion of 298 officers of the Corps.

The officers promoted include: 33 Chief Route Commanders, 34 Superintendant Route Commanders, 93 Route Commanders, and 137 Deputy Route Commanders.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had equally approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors, and 942 Road Marshal Assistants.

According to Kazeem, the Marshal Inspectors promoted include: 57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors, 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors, 54 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 207 Marshal Inspectors I, and 62 Marshal Inspectors II.

While the Marshal Assistants promoted are: 45 Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistants, 81 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 146 Road Marshal Assistants I, and 670 Road Marshal Assistants II.

Kazeem said Oyeyemi commended the performance of the newly promoted officers and marshals of the corps, numbering 1,925, as well as encouraging them to put in their best possible in the course of their duties.