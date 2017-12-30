- Advertisement -

A prominent lawyer in Delta state, Barrister Gabriel Utuedon Eyide has absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of blame in the scarcity of petrol witnessed all over the country, saying that marketers were largely behind the ugly incident.

Eyide who spoke yesterday said marketers deliberately chose to sell the product at exorbitant price to make more profit, adding that it would be unfair to blame President Buhari for this alleged act of the marketers.

“It is unfortunate that this scarcity is happening under President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr President has done so much in terms of sincerity, selflessness in trying to fix things in the country. But some persons around him have not been helping matters”, he said.

He further urged governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state to do more, saying there was urgent need to upgrade infrastructure in several parts of the state.

Eyide said the state government should be committed to payment of workers salaries, stressing that every employment was sanctioned by law.