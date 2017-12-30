- Advertisement -

A former Permanent Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor under former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema administration, Sule Yusuf Saulawa has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment without an option of fine over N2.5 million fertilizer scam.

Saulawa was sentenced over falsely collection of the sum of N2.5 million from one Musa Baba, the Chairman of Many Agro-Allied and Chemical Company Nigeria Ltd. and promising to facilitate for him a contract to supply fertiliser to all the local government of the states as soon as he (Musa Baba) bids for the contract.Failing to fulfill the promise, Musa Baba petitioned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, about the scam.

However, Counsel to the EFCC, Barrister, Sa’ad Hanafi dragged the accused (Saulawa) to the court and charged him under section 1(1) (a) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same act.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Sanusi Tukur of the Katsina High court sentenced the accused to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine because he owned up to the crime and been a first time offender.