The Olowu of Owu-Ijebu, Oba Segun Adesina, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have called for more unity in Owu land, while advising the Owu people to do more in helping one another.

According to a statement, the duo spoke at the 26th Owu National Convention held at the Cultural Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“We need to do more for our people wherever they are, especially when we find ourselves in positions of political authority. We are, however, not saying that Owu people should be partial,” Oba Adesina said at the event.

Also speaking at the event, Obasanjo, an Owu indigene, told others, “Let’s look everywhere for where there are Owu people. Someone told me there might be Owu people in Ekiti State, in Ondo State. Let’s look for them.

“Our fathers don’t throw their children away. In fact, anyone who says he is an Owu person and behaves like an Owu, let us accept him. Owu people do not steal.”

The Owu National Convention is an annual event in which people of Owu lineage come together to discuss various challenges confronting them and seek the way forward.