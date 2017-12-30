- Advertisement -

No fewer than four people were feared dead in the clash between the herdsmen and farmers in Minda, Lau local government area of Taraba state on Thursday.

Trouble according to sources started when a farmer in the village apprehend a herdsman grazing on his guinea corn farm, when he approached the grazer he was attacked by the later and matched to death.

A passerby who attempted to intervene between the two also met his death as he was also matched by the grazer and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba state command, David Misal, confirmed the story.

According to him the father of the young grazer whom he identified as a Fulani boy visited the bereaved family and on his way back home, he was attacked by hood looms suspected to be Mumuye youths.

He however said another two people lost their lives in the clash again, adding that the atmosphere in the community was tensed but the command had taken a proactive measures to bring peace to the community.

He added that some suspects connected to the crime were in police custody just as investigation was on going.

The clash is happening one month to the enforcement of of the Taraba state open grazing prohibition law 2017.

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku described the situation as unfortunate but said in a month’s time movement of animals will be restricted in the state by law and there will be no such clashes.

Speaking through his senior special assistant on media, Bala Dan Abu, the governor warned that the perpetrators on both sides must be brought to book.