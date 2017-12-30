- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari played hosts to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at the Presidential Villa on Friday, where the later criticised the proposed $1billion deduction from the excess crude account as illegal.

He, however, said he was not averse to any move by the federal government to address the menace of insecurity in the country.

He said: “Even though for me it’s illegal, for me it is. However, we are told we are fighting insurgency and no right thinking person in the country will say that he would not support the government in fighting against insurgency.

“But on the other hand too, I believe that when you are talking about environmental issues in the Niger Delta particularly the Ogoniland I believe that we can also take money from there (Excess Crude Account) to solve the problem of Ogoniland and other Niger Delta areas. That is my position.”

Commenting on the allegation that he manipulated PDP congress to install his candidate as chairman of the party, Wike said it was impossible for an individual to install a party chairman in the country.

“It is impossible for one person to own a party. The only thing is that people are vibrating and the ruling party is jittering about it,” he said.

According to him, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Rivers, will continue to win elections in the state.

He said: “Take example of my state, we are sure that PDP will win elections any day, anytime.

“There is no amount of blackmail; there is no amount of intimidation that will stop us from winning the state.

“So I believe that other people working hard in their states should be able to deliver them to PDP in future elections.”

He said his visit to the Villa was to update the President on security situation in Rivers.

He told State House correspondents that the meeting centred mainly on security, saying that he was happy with the discussion.

The governor, who described his relationship with the President as cordial, said their discussion also bordered on other developmental issues in the state.

“I’m happy with the discussion and I believe that something has to be done about (security) it. Nothing political just security issue that affects the state and things that may lead to the breakdown of law and order. We talked on security challenges and he received me very well.

“We don’t have any bad relationship, I came here when he asked me to come.”