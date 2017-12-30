- Advertisement -

Against calls for fiscal restructuring of Nigeria by some groups and individuals, Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has advocated for mental restructuring for the economic and social advancement of the country.

Governor Ikpeazu who disclosed this in response to an address presented by the leader of a delegation of an Igbo social organization under th aegis of Nzuko when he received them in audience at the Government House, Umuahia, said Nigerians should be given reorientation on how to see each other as brothers and sisters.

“I am a firm believer of fiscal federalism but of greater importance is mental restructuring, we should give people the sense of belonging opportunities where there is justice.

“There is need for everybody to think about our relationship as Ndigbo on whom we associate with, it is my firm believe that we can stand up from our ashes but we need to look ourselves in the eyes and ask ourselves if truly we want to move forward as a people.

“It is time to ask questions about our relationship with one another in this country, we must start restructuring our mental thinking as Ndigbo before we think for the country,” Ikpeazu disclosed.

He described the people of the south east as agents of development and prosperity as they not only reside in other parts of the country but contribute towards the socio-economic development of their host communities and states.