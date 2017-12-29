- Advertisement -

The Spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Maj Gen John Enenche, and 398 other officers have been redeployed in a major posting and appointment released by the Nigerian Army on Friday.

The army, which said the 2017 Fourth Quarter Postings and Appointments would take effect on January 2, 2018, noted that the shake-up affected officers in the rank of Brigadier-Generals and Major-Generals.

Our correspondent learnt that some senior officers were retired, having completed the mandatory years of service in the army.

The army said the Director, Defence Information, Enenche, was now the Commandant, Army War College, Abuja, ” while Brig Gen J.A. Agim is now the acting Director, Defence Information.”

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman, who confirmed the appointments in a statement on Friday, said, “The redeployment has affected some Principal Staff Officers at Defence and Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, General Officers Commanding, Commandants of Training Institutions and Directors, among others. In all, the posting and appointments affected 399 Officers.

“Major General John Enenche has been appointed Commandant, Army War College Nigeria, while Brig Gen JA Agim is now the acting Director, Defence Information. Brig Gen LT Omoniyi has been appointed as the Commander of the newly established 17 Brigade with Headquarters in Katsina; while Brig Gen ET Essien is now Commander, 29 Task Force Brigade. All the postings and appointments take effect from January 2, 2018.”