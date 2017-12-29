- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has made the largest set of appointments since assuming office.

The president appointed 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members on Friday, according to a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

See the full SGF statement and list of appointees below:

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPOINTS GOVERNING BOARDS FOR PARASTATALS AND AGENCIES

The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of Agencies and Parastatals, under some Ministries, as well as the appointment of eminently qualified Nigerians to fill the Board positions, numbering 209 Chairmen and 1258 members.

Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.

SEE FULL LIST HERE