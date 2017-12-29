- Advertisement -

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has tasked journalists to intensify campaign against hate speech in order to ensure national unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

Bashar made the call in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, when he received the national and the North-West zone officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by the National President, Abdulwaheed Odusule.

The emir called on journalists to refrain from reportage that would result in tension, lawlessness and crisis, stressing also that leaders needed to be supported with prayers and not harassed with undue criticisms.

He advised them to be patriotic in the cause of performing their duties, saying that elimination of hate speech from the national discourse would guide leaders to do well.

‘’The people that emerge as leaders needed to be supported through prayers and fair criticisms for the rapid development of society,’’ he added.

Odusule told the emir that the national and the zonal leadership of the union were in the state to mark the 2017 Press Week of the NUJ, Kebbi chapter.

The national president assured the royal father that the members of the union would uphold the professional ethics while performing their duties.

He said as responsible citizens, journalists would ensure objectivity and factuality in their reports so as to unite the country.

The Chairman of NUJ in the state, Aliyu Jajirma, said the union would mark the 2017 press week with visits to orphanages, project inspection and a public lecture, among others.