Kogi State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned petroleum marketers in the state against hoarding and selling of petrol above official Government regulated price.

State Commandant of NSCDC Mr. Obiyo Everestus gave the warning during an interview on Friday.

Obiyo recalled that just last week, the command sealed over 20 filling stations for selling above government approved pump price of N145 per litre.

He noted that despite series of warning by the Command, some marketers still hoard the product to create another artificial scarcity, thereby inflicting unnecessary pains on the masses.

The commandant warned that erring petrol stations would be made to face the full wrath of law, as he would not condone any act that would bring untold hardship to the public.

He said, “All the petrol stations owners in the state are hereby implored to monitor their staff very well, especially the attendants, as the command would not entertain any excuse for any sharp practice arising from the sales of the product”.

Everestus further disclosed that the command has ordered the deployment of more officers to all the nook and cranny of the state to monitor the activities of oil marketers and to curb crime in the state.