- Advertisement -

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says books promote values, culture and protect integrity of a nation.

Jonathan said this in Owerri on Friday in his goodwill message at the presentation of a book titled “Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development” written by Dr Acho Orabuchi.

He commended Orabuchi for his “hard work, dedication and inspiring enthusiasm that made it possible for you to come up with the book.”

The former president said the book reflected the author’s vast experience as a professional with immense accomplishments and patriotic service to humanity in Nigeria and in Diaspora.

Jonathan said that the book would edify all those who would read it and increase the awareness of major stakeholders on the critical issues required towards building Nigeria.

“I commend your hard work, dedication and inspiring enthusiasm. Yours is a success well deserved and earned as you are a dedicated individual, who builds and provides selfless support to all those around you,” he said.

The Book Reviewer, Mr Johnbosco Ozigbu, the Group Managing Director, Grapik Group Limited, said the book encapsulated the pathway to Nigeria’s peace and growth.

He said the author addressed some challenges being faced by Nigeria such as ethno-religious crisis, ethnic politics, poor infrastructure, lack of basic amenity, massive poverty caused by corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

According to him, Orabuchi’s work succinctly mirrors the Nigerian society, its stark realties, contradictions and challenges in comparison with American society and provide s remedy that should inform any effort toward the reconstruction of a more responsive and citizen-oriented new Nigeria.

“The book, “Views from America, A sojourner’s Memoirs”, is a critical intellectual material for socio-economic, political and service–driven leadership which the nation has been lacking.

“Orabuchi’s work is ambitious in that in seeks to explain some of the daunting issues and challenges in nation building, yet met his objectives of sensitising Nigerians on their roles and responsibilities in bringing about the Nigeria of their dreams.

“The book attributes the of lack of good governance and accountability in Nigeria mainly to lack of ideological bond among politicians, as such election campaigns are not issue-driven and politicians have no obligation or inclination to fulfill campaign promises,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 253-page book, consists of 11 chapters and covers three critical areas of “Governance in Nigeria, Issues of Igbo Concerns and American experience.”

Mr Emmanuel Onwubiko, a former Federal Commissioner, National Human Rights Commission and representative of the Association of Nigerian Authors, one of the special guest, described Nigeria’s politics as a politics without ideology.

He urged Nigerian politicians to disassociate themselves from neo-colonialism adding that the book addressed issues confronting the country.

Prof. Ossy Nwebo, a former Vice Chancellor, Imo State University, commended the author and added that bookswere meant to provoke ideas and guide against brain stagnation.

He said the author had contributed his quota to the progress of the country and urged people to pick and read the book.

Dr Magnus Onuoha, the Chairman of the occasion and President, Sustainable Energy Practitioners Association of Nigeria (SEPAN), said he appreciated the good work of the author.

He described the book is an intellectual work and a must read for individuals and Nigeria politicians.

Earlier, the book writer, Dr Orabuchi, had said that writing on the issues about Nigeria not only enlightened him, but made him deepen his knowledge about what Nigerian masses were facing.

He said the book illustrated problems facing Nigeria such as ethnic and religious politics, insecurity, corruption and unemployment and offers some pragmatic solutions.

“Views from America: A Sojourners Memoire’s undercurrent is that the promise of Nigeria can still be realised if proper and deliberate actions are taken.

“The book is a perfect read for public officials and policy makers, as well as those in the academics,” he said.

NAN reports that the high point of the programme was the presentation of award of excellence to the Author, Dr Orabuchi by the Coalition of Igbo Youths which was represented by Sen. Osita Izunacho.