Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has today signed into law the 2018 Budget of N177.9 billion.

The budget, tagged, “The budget of Hope and Empowerment” is said to be designed to address the economic and infrastructural challenges facing the people of Adamawa State towards building on the progress made in the previous years.

Governor Bindow, speaking at the occasion said, this is the first time in the history of the state where the budget had been signed in a year preceding the budget year and Adamawa state budget is the second state have signed its 2018 budget in the country.

Governor Bindow commended the members of the Adamawa state house of Assembly and the state executive council for working in synergy to ensure the smooth passage of the bill into law.

Speaking at the occasion, the speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa said, the House of Assembly has worked tirelessly to complete work on the bill so that the people of Adamawa will be effectively served.

Hon Kabiru appeal to the state governor to ensure the timely disbursement of funds to all sectors of the state so as to facilitate the implementation of the entire budget and avoid the poor rate of implementation of the 2018 budget as it was recorded in the 2017 budget.