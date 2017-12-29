- Advertisement -

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said there is no rift between him and the Catholic Church, insisting that the decision of the Church to disallow politicians from speaking during masses should be respected by the political class.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom noted that the decision of the Parish Priest of St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, to deny all politicians including himself the opportunity to speak at the thanksgiving mass in honour of Senator George Akume, should be adhered to.

The statement read in part: “We have read various statements arising from the thanksgiving mass held yesterday (Wednesday) in honour of Senator George Akume at St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

“We wish to state that Governor Samuel Ortom understands and respects the decision of Gboko Catholic Diocese not to allow politicians to speak during masses.

“He, therefore, would not have felt slighted when the Priest in Charge of the Parish did not permit him to speak during the Mass in accordance with the decision of the Diocese.

“We urge those amplifying the incident and making inflammatory statements for political reasons, to sheathe their swords because Governor Ortom is a leader who submits himself to Christian authorities and has enormous regard for the Catholic Church in particular.”