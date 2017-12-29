- Advertisement -

Chief Mike Ozekhome, constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, on Thursday bared his fangs on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as the “most clueless, most directionless, most irresponsible and most corrupt government” since the amalgamation of the country’s Southern and Northern protectorates in 1914.

“It is mostly a ‘one chance’ cabalistic government of incredible opaqueness, unique privatisation of corruption and a government that freely spreads poverty, disillusionment, melancholy, hopelessness, sadness, pains, blood and pangs,” he said in a statement.

He noted that for the first time in the history of the country, Nigerians spent Christmas at petrol stations, queuing for fuel, while government officials are diverting and selling available fuel to their cronies and highest bidders.

According to him, Buhari’s administration is a government that continuously fights corruption within itself with “sweet smelling sasarobia perfume, whilst fighting so called corruption of opposition and critics of government with insecticides, pesticides and herbicides.”

“This government protects its corrupt officials involved in mind bungling larceny of $25 billion contracts, warehousing of N50 billion from TSA and shamelessly requesting for $1 billion to fight a Boko Haram that it claimed to have defeated since December, 2015. To discuss this government is to engage in sheer banality and Baba Sallah’s Alawada Kerikeri histrionics and buffoonery”, he added.