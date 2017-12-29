- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, MFM, Pastor Daniel Olukoya, has restated the church’s commitment to promoting quality music, noting that music and sports are tools of empowerment.

Pastor Olukoya said this at the opening of the Mountain Top Conservatory of Music and launching of Mountain Top Conservatory Choir and Philharmonic Orchestra at the church’s head-quarters, Onike, Lagos.

According to him, “investment in quality music and sports are powerful tools to engage youths meaningfully in any part of the world.

“We are committed to developing quality music in Nigeria and over 5,000 youths, including destitute, orphans and vulnerable youths, are under our various scholarship and empowerment programme including musical training across the world.”

He lamented that music, an ancient and socially relevant art, had been abandoned for mediocre practitioners and the ungodly.

Also speaking, Director of the 170-man strong Mountain Top Conservatory Choir and Philharmonic Orchestra, Mrs. Oyinkansola Akinselure, called on music bodies, practitioners and stakeholders to go back to the drawing board and chart a new course for music education in Nigeria.