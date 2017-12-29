- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has signed into law the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill of N343.9 billion for the 2018 Budget.

It is N1.4 billion less than the 345.4 billion earlier presented to the House by the governor.

Amosun signed the bill into law at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, after it was presented to him by Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Suraju Adekunbi.

He thanked the leadership of the House for the speedy passage of the bill and the cooperation given the executive.

“Without the budget being in place, it would be difficult for us to govern the people of the state”, assuring that his government would execute more developmental projects that will surpass previous years.

While thanking the Legislature and the Judiciary for their complementary roles, the governor said no one arm of government can do it alone.

The governor promised that more dividends of democracy would be delivered to the people in 2018,

While presenting the bill, the speaker said the House had done a thorough job on the budget.