A 28-year-old man, Nwaka John, yesterday disclosed to newsmen in Lagos the experience he and some other Nigerians passed through while in Libya.

The migrant, who was among the 157 Nigeria migrants brought home by IOM from Libya on Wednesday said he had to drink somebody’s urine in order to survive.

John, who hails from Imo State and a computer engineering graduate left Nigeria in June 23, 2017 with the intention of entering Europe but ended up being stranded in the North African country.

“I spent 5 days in the desert where I had to drink somebody’s urine in order to survive.

“Out of 104 of us that started the journey, only 81 made it to Libya, 23 others died in the desert. This journey is indeed a suicide mission,” John lamented.