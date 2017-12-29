- Advertisement -

About 257 Nigerians on Thursday returned from Libya, barely 24 hours after the National Emergency Management Agency received 157 persons on Wednesday.

The 152 adults females, 82 adult males, nine children and 14 infants bring the number of people rescued by the International Migration Organisation with assistance from the European Union to 6, 672 between January and December 28, 2017.

The Afriqiyah Airbus A330-300 with registration number 5A-OMR arrived at 6.05pm at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

NEMA said most of the returnees were from City Centre of Tripoli where they were gainfully employed but could not repatriate their earnings back to Nigeria as they wished.

The agency said most of them regretted their plights, saying that Libyans broke into their homes and took away their savings, making them to return to Nigeria with nothing except their clothes.

The Director General of NEMA, Mr. Mustapha Maihajja, who received them on behalf of the Federal Government, said the IOM should be commended for its efforts towards the repatriation.

Maihajja, who was represented by the South-West Coordinator of NEMA, Suleiman Yakubu, urged the returnees to join hands with various government agencies to unravel the identity of ringleaders who had been deceiving and misleading youths into travelling to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

He said the government would treat all information with confidentiality.