- Advertisement -

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Thursday donated a 500/11 KVA transformer to the Enugu Maximum Prison.

Presenting the transformer to the service, Ugwuanyi said the gesture was to give the inmates and the NPS a sense of belonging in the state.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Chairman, Enugu State Rural Electricity Board, Mr Simeon Atigwe, expressed dismay that the prison had been in darkness for the past three months.

“I was highly dismayed and disappointed when I got the information that the maximum prison in the state did not have electricity in the past three months, hence the donation of the transformer,’’ he said.

The governor pledged to continue to assist the service as much as he could and urged well meaning Nigerians to assist prison inmates as government alone could not do it.

In his response, the Controller of Prison in the state, Mr Boniface Ndubuisi, thanked the governor for responding to its call promptly.

Ndubuisi said that the governor’s gesture would go a long way in improving the lives of inmates as well as enhancing service delivery in the service.

He also used the opportunity to thank those who remembered the inmates during the yuletide and encouraged others to emulate them.

Officials of the electricity board immediately commenced installation of the transformer.