The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has vowed to resist the recent transfer of 55 resident doctors from the hospital by Oyo State Government.

The association’s chairman, Dr. Sebastine Owoi, described the move by the state government as ‘illegal and against medical practice’ because resident doctors should not be transferred in the same manner with medical officers.

The state government had given a notice of the transfer via a memo dated 27th December, 2017 and signed by one A.M. Ajiferuke from the Secretary of the Board of Management. The memo was directed to all staff.

The memo read in part: “Kindly find below the list of transfered staff as directed by the Oyo State Government and approved by the Board at her meeting held on Thursday, 21st, December, 2017.”

But the chairman of ARD explained that the way the training of resident doctors is structured does not give room for their transfer, saying it is an ‘illegal transfer’ by the Oyo State Government.

“Resident doctors cannot be transferred according to the structure of their training. If the hospital is not accredited for their training, then they are allowed to go out as supernumerary in accredited institutions.

“But this is not what Oyo State Government has done. Resident doctors are not medical officers that can be transferred. The battle has just begun. This anomaly will be resisted within all legal ambits.”