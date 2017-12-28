- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the extension of the use of INTERPOL i-24/7 to the service.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, who was represented by the DIG in charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak, signed on behalf of the police.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, who signed on behalf of the service, was also represented by Mr Raymond Jaja, Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in charge of border management.

Idris said that the signing of the MoU would afford other law enforcement agencies in the country access to critical intelligence information on the organisation’s system.

He also said that the initiative would allow the conduct of joint national and transnational operational collaboration and as well capacity building between the agencies.

“This access when fully operational will optimally lead to a corresponding increase in the arrest of fugitives, wanted persons among others.

He added that the office of the National Security Adviser has promised to implement the programme through coordinated meetings.

The police boss said that plans were at advance stage to present MoU and other INTERPOL documents to all relevant law enforcement agencies in the country,

He said that the collaboration between the agencies would enhance the operations of their officers on the field.

Idris noted that sharing of intelligence information had nothing to do with superiority of service.

Babandede said that the signing of the MoU was an index to the commitment of the Federal Government to end criminality in the country.

He assured that the service would implement the MoU in view of the security challenge in the country.

The immigration boss also said that it gives the service a better opportunity to fish out criminally minded persons who come into the country illegally.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service will be more than ever prepared to share this synergy with other law enforcement agencies in the country,” he said.

In his remark, the Commissioner of Police in charge of INTERPOL, Mr Olushola Subair, said that the MoU was aimed at intensifying the fight against crimes in the country.

He said that the NIS was an important ally to the police in fighting crimes in the country.

Subair added that with the signing of the MoU, criminals would no longer have any hiding place in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIS was the first law enforcement agency to sign the MoU.

NAN also reports that the IG officially inaugurated the refurbished National Central Bureau Headquarters, Abuja and the upgrade of INTERPOL in January.